ISOL-AID, the self-proclaimed “socially (media) distanced music festival”, is set to return this weekend.

As revealed exclusively to The Music, the livestreaming event will be back again at midday on Saturday, March 27 with a brand-new crop of artists performing on Instagram live. Jen Cloher, Egoism, Emily Wurramara and Loose Tooth are among the bunch, who will each perform a 20-minute set during the livestream.

This news comes less than 24 hours after the inaugural virtual festival took place over the weekend. On March 21 and 22, Aussie acts like Julia Jacklin, Spacey Jane and Didirri joined 70 other local musicians on Instagram live to perform their favourite tunes. More than 3,000 viewers reportedly tuned in to Stella Donnelly’s set alone.

Speaking to The Music, ISOL-AID co-organiser Rhiannon Atkinson-Howatt, who also makes music as Merpire, said: “We were just so overwhelmed with how much happiness it brought.”

Atkinson-Howatt had teamed up with friends Emily Ulman and Shannen Egan to launch ISOL-AID. “We don’t want to big note ourselves or anything, but it really seems like it spread a lot of hope across the internet which is really nice,” Atkinson-Howatt added. “All three of us are addicted to just keep bringing that same vibe as long as we can.”

Viewers who tuned into last weekend’s livestream have noted the rarity of seeing their favourite acts perform in the comfort of their homes, with some artists opting to perform covers and B-sides. Angie McMahon put her own spin on Lana Del Rey’s ‘Born To Die’, Didirri played Bob Dylan’s ‘The Times They Are A-Changin’ while Eilish Gilligan premiered an unreleased song co-written with Alex Lahey and Japanese Wallpaper.

Although ISOL-AID didn’t confirm any more livestream events beyond this weekend, Atkinson-Howatt maintained that “we’ve got the passion going, so we’re going to do it for as long as we can”.

A nationwide shutdown of all non-essential businesses was implemented today (March 23) in an attempt to flatten the curve of the coronavirus outbreak. This included pubs, clubs, bars, theatres and other entertainment venues.

ISOL-AID is one of many livestreaming events aiming to promote artists and music sales by bringing concerts to homes.

