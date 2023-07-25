Instagram reacts as Axl Rose looks less than pleased in Joe Rogan’s selfie

Instagram users have reacted after Joe Rogan shared a selfie with Axl Rose, with the Guns N’ Roses frontman looking less than impressed.

The moment happened after the podcaster bumped into rock royalty while at a restaurant in Greece. After approaching Rose for a selfie, the final result has amused fans and led to a wave of comments poking fun at Rogan.

Sharing the image on his social media, he posted the picture along with an onstage video of Guns N’ Roses’ performing in Athens over the weekend (Saturday, July 22).

“Was in Greece on vacation and randomly ran into Axl Rose at a restaurant,” he wrote in the caption. “He invited us to see Guns N’ Roses in Athens, and it was FUCKING AMAZING. They went HARD for 3 hours in the blazing heat and the crowd was incredible. If you have a chance to see them near you I can’t recommend it enough.”

Based on the image, however, it appears that maybe Rogan was a lot more excited about meeting the iconic rock singer than Rose was about meeting the podcast host – with the frontman looking immensely serious, while Rogan has a huge smile on his face.

Despite the severity of his facial expression in the selfie, based on the caption it seems that the encounter must have been more friendly than it looks, as the frontman did apparently give the host both tickets and backstage passes to the band’s show.

Regardless, the image is quickly becoming a hit among fans, with countless followers taking to the comment section to poke fun at Rose’s response to having his picture taken with Rogan.

“He looks like he just got done listening to Joe talk about vitamins for 20 minutes,” one wrote in the comment section. Another agreed, adding: “It’s funny bc the first pic almost looks like a fan interrupted dinner for a photo he didn’t want to take.”

Another person quipped: “When your mom forces you to take a photo with her to send to her book club friends.” A fourth message read: “Joe looks like a fan that’s super excited to meet a rock star. And Axl looks like Joe just called him out for getting some facts wrong about Ancient Spartan diet and exercise nutrition.”

Check out more reactions below.

the most likable axl has ever been — NM (@goonerr1410) July 24, 2023

He sure looks Thrilled!

🙄😉🤘🖖🦉 Axl Rose Looks Absolutely Thrilled by Joe Rogan Selfie at Restaurant https://t.co/pb7L6Pwwtt via @Yahoo — Owl Fowl (@theOwlbratz) July 24, 2023

Elsewhere at their show in Greece this weekend, Axl Rose made headlines after he had the whole crowd help him sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to the band’s guitarist, Slash. The moment was to celebrate the guitar icon turning 58 and saw 50,000 fans at the Olympic Stadium of Athens come together to serenade him.

Slash expressed his gratitude on Twitter after the show with a tweet that read: “Thank you Athens for a fantastic last night of the European tour! You were no less than incredible! It was a perfect send off that we’ll always remember, cheers!”

In other news, Guns N’ Roses have been reported to be ready to release a single “any day now”. According to their longtime production manager Tom Mayhue, the band has new material and it sounds similar to that seen in their hit debut album, 1987’s ‘Appetite For Destruction’.