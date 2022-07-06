Interpol announce global exhibition and pop-up shop ‘Big Shot City’

Interpol have announced the launch of a new global exhibition and pop-up shop to mark the release of the group’s seventh album ‘The Other Side Of Make-Believe’.

‘Big Shot City’, which is named after one of the songs on Interpol’s new album, will run from July 15-17 in London, taking place simultaneously in Los Angeles, New York, Mexico City and Tokyo.

The exhibition is a collaboration with photographer Atiba Jefferson and Brain Dead Clothing, and will include in-person meet-and-greets and Q&As with band members, Jefferson and Brain Dead at some of the events.

Advertisement

Each event will include a gallery of Jefferson’s photographs of Interpol, which were taken during the making of the album, plus special items for purchase including limited-edition t-shirts, an exclusive zine and a handful of one-off Jefferson-designed skateboards in partnership with Girl Skateboards.

See all the exhibition venues and dates below and pre-order ‘The Other Side Of Make-Believe’, which is out July 15, here.

JULY

13-16: Brain Dead Studios, Los Angeles

13-16: 155 Lafayette Street, New York City

15: Brain Dead’s space in Harajuku, Tokyo

15-17: Old Truman Brewery, London

16-17 July: Not A Gallery, Mexico City

The trio kicked off their 2022 tour in April with a run of North American dates, during which they previewed a handful of new material from their upcoming new album. At the first show of the run in Deep Ellum, Texas, they aired singles ‘Toni’ and ‘Something Changed’ along with two then-unheard tracks, ‘Fables’ and ‘Into The Night’.

‘Fables’ was later released as a single, with frontman Paul Banks saying in a statement: “‘Fables’ features one of Daniel [Kessler, guitarist]’s hottest licks. A breezy vocal with optimistic lyrics, and a bouncy drum beat evocative of classic R&B with a nod to the golden age of hip hop. It’s a summer jam and a piece of music we are particularly proud of.”

Advertisement

Alongside the London ‘Big Shot City’ exhibition, the band will play a three-day run of sold out album release shows at St John’s Hackney (July 16), Pryzm (July 17) and Kentish Town Forum (July 18).