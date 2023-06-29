Interpol and Bloc Party announce co-headline Australia tour this November

Interpol and Bloc Party will stage a co-headlining tour of Australia later this year.

The bands announced the tour today (June 29), which is set to take place in November, with shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane confirmed. Check out the list of tour dates and venues below.

The tour will see both Interpol and Bloc Party perform full headlining sets across all dates. On November 16, both bands will perform at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne, Victoria. They then head down to the Horden Pavilion in Sydney, New South Wales on November 18. Lastly, the bands will perform at the Riverstage in Brisbane, Queensland on November 22.

Australia! We’ll see you in November for three shows with our friends, @BlocParty! Pre-sale begins July 5th at 9am AEST, on-sale starts July 7th at 9am AEST. pic.twitter.com/ojZJorpZsi — Interpol (@Interpol) June 28, 2023

Early Bird pre-sale tickets go live on Wednesday, July 5 at 9am AEST. Register for access to the Early Bird pre-sale here. Meanwhile, general tickets are set to go on sale next Friday (July 7) at 9am AEST via Destroy All Lines. Ticket prices have yet to be announced.

Interpol’s and Bloc Party’s 2023 Australian co-headline tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Thursday 16 – Sidney Myer Music Bowl – Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 18 – Horden Pavilion – Sydney, NSW

Wednesday 22 – Riverstage – Brisbane, QLD

Interpol released their latest album ‘The Other Side Of Make Believe’ in July 2022. The record scored a four-star review from NME‘s Andrew Trendell, who wrote: “Far from a total reinvention, but all adds up to a confident, rewarding and subtly adventurous new chapter for Interpol – or, as [frontman Paul] Banks sings himself on the peak of ‘Toni’, “Still in shape, my methods refined”.

Bloc Party’s last album – last year’s ‘Alpha Games’ – scored a three-star review from Ali Shutler for NME, who wrote: “‘Alpha Games’ sees Bloc Party still championing the ’00s scene that they came up in, but there’s not a hint of nostalgia in sight. With a renewed vigour and the desire to keep things moving, this sixth album could soundtrack a new generation of indie discos.”