NewsMusic News

Watch Interpol talk us through new album ‘The Other Side Of Make-Believe’, track by track

Paul Banks and Daniel Kessler give us the lowdown on the writing, recording and lyrical inspiration of each song on their acclaimed new record

By Andrew Trendell

Interpol have talked NME through the writing, recording and lyrical inspiration behind each and every track on their new album ‘The Other Side Of Make-Believe‘. Watch our video interview with the band above.

Frontman Paul Banks and guitarist Daniel Kessler sat down with us during a recent trip to London to give us the lowdown on what they described as “probably their most intimate and hopeful-sounding record”.

With the album seeking to “underline the danceability of drummer Sam Fogarino’s rhythms and R&B influences” mixed with more uplifting moods and a wider emotional spectrum, the record was launched by the bright departure of lead single ‘Toni’.

Advertisement

“It was a great moment during one of the two writing sessions that we had in the Catskills in Upstate New York,” Kessler of the origins of ‘Toni’. “There was a piano in the living room, I started playing and Paul just jumped right in with the bass. Within a short amount of time, Sam was playing a very dance-y beat as per what’s on the record and it just felt like the foundation came together.

“It took a minute to shape it and have it go in different directions and have it figure out what it wanted to be, but in that moment there was a really good sense that this could be a fun song. [We knew] it could be a really dance-y and rhythmic jam.”

Speaking of the lyrics of the song, Banks told us: “I envisioned it as a little bit of a fever dream, epiphany, hallucination, sunny afternoon drive kind of song. We decided to launch the record with ‘Toni’ because [record label] Matador is a great partner and we take a lot of their input to heart.”

Banks added: “Our songs are all our babies, and I don’t ever really feel like one song has particular priority over the other ones, but I do feel like ‘Tony’ is a very inviting song and a good mission statement for this body of music where it’s piano-based – which is a fresh thing for us – but also danceable and with hopeful, optimistic and uplifting kind of lyrical quality. Sonically, it’s also a pretty positive track, so it’s just a good foot forward.”

Interpol, 2022. Credit: Ebru Yildiz
Interpol, 2022. Credit: Ebru Yildiz

In a four-star review of ‘The Other Side Of Make-Believe‘, NME concluded: “Far from a total reinvention, but all adds up to a confident, rewarding and subtly adventurous new chapter for Interpol – or, as Banks sings himself on the aforementioned peak of ‘Toni’, ‘Still in shape, my methods refined‘.”

Advertisement

‘The Other Side Of Make-Believe’ by Interpol is out now on Matador. 

Advertisement
Advertisement