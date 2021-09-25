“Intimate” Kanye West documentary ‘jeen-yuhs’ coming to Netflix

An “intimate” new documentary about Kanye West, titled jeen-yuhs, is coming to Netflix, it has been announced.

Revealed during Netflix’s livestream TUDUM event, highlighting upcoming films and TV shows on the streaming platform.

Jeen-yus was directed by Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah and will capture two decades of the rapper’s life and career. It promises to showcase “both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist”.

Advertisement

A first-look clip of the documentary was revealed during the event, which shows a young West rapping his ‘The College Dropout’ track ‘Two Words’ alongside Mos Def. Watch it below now.

Jeen-yuhs will premiere on Netflix in 2022. An exact release date is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, according to a sound engineer who has worked with West, the rapper is planning to release playlist featuring “forgotten tracks”.

Nikolai Skrobat said the release could feature tracks that didn’t make it onto the star’s latest album ‘DONDA’. “Now ‘Donda’ is out, and I’m working on his old tracks, because West wanted to go through all the archive and make a playlist of forgotten tracks,” Skrobat said in a statement shared by a Kanye West fan account on Twitter. “There are a lot of them. Therefore, in the near future I will work in this direction.”

Advertisement

Since ‘DONDA’ was released in August, artists including Chris Brown, Soulja Boy and Outkast’s Andre 3000 have revealed they worked on tracks for the project, but did not appear on the final album.