INXS guitarist Tim Farriss “very disappointed” after losing boating accident lawsuit

INXS guitarist Tim Farriss has lost a legal case he brought against the owners and operators of a boat on which Farriss lost a finger while operating a winch.

In January of 2015, Farriss was onboard the Omega Clipper, a boat he hired from John Axford of Church Point Charter and Shipping. As he attempted to lower the boat’s anchor in Sydney’s Akuna Bay, the ring finger of Farriss’ left hand was caught between the anchor chain and gypsy of the boat, severing it.

Farriss filed a lawsuit against John Axford, his wife Jill and their company Church Point Charter for negligence and breach of Australian Consumer Law against Axford in 2019, seeking damages.

During a hearing in the NSW Supreme Court in August and September of last year, Farriss’ solicitor, Adrian Williams, said that while the finger had been surgically reattached, he was no longer able to competently play guitar, and that the incident had halted INXS’ touring plans and pushed Farriss into “forced retirement” as his finger, though reattached, was “useless”.

Farriss argued that he did nothing to cause the chain to unexpectedly move, and claimed the anchor system was defective and unsafe. He also argued that he received insufficient instruction from Axford with regards to operating the anchor chain and its problems.

However, the court heard there were buttons operable by foot on the boat’s deck which could be used to mechanically raise and lower the anchor. Though Farriss denied he pressed the button, this was disputed.

John Turnbull SC, who represented the defendants, argued during the hearing that while there was a risk of harm to one operating the boat, “a reasonable person would not have been injured if they had exercised reasonable care”.

Today (January 28), Supreme Court Justice Richard Cavanagh found in favour of the defendants, with Farris being ordered to pay the defendants’ legal costs. In his published reasons for the judgement, Justice Cavanagh said that the “obvious explanation” for what occurred was Farriss had stood on a button to raise the chain inwards.

“His left hand must have been pulled into the gypsy with his fingers being jammed, so as to cause severe lacerations to his fingers. This happened because he trod on the up button rather than any defect in the electrical circuitry,” Justice Cavanagh said. “There is no evidence that the boat was not properly maintained or serviced,” he added.

In a statement today regarding the ruling, Farriss said he undertook legal action “to bring awareness to a very dangerous situation and to ensure other families do not have to endure or witness such a devastating accident”.

“Needless to say I am very disappointed with the judgement and am looking at my options.”

The “key factual issue” in the case, Justice Cavanagh wrote in his decision, was whether he “should accept that INXS would have toured again after the date of the accident”.

He added: “Although the plaintiff invites me to find that INXS would have toured again, the claim is really akin to a claim for a loss of a chance that INXS would tour again and the loss of a chance that any tours would be lucrative.”

Justice Cavanagh also pointed out that it was “puzzling” Farriss did not call on any of his INXS bandmates to provide evidence in the case, particularly given his brother and INXS drummer Jon Farriss was the one who announced in 2012, during a concert in Perth, that the band would not be touring again.

“Any doubt on the issue could have been resolved through evidence from other members of the band,” the judge wrote.

Justice Cavanagh did ultimately accept Farriss’ evidence that INXS would have performed again, barring his injury, over the defendants’ arguments that it should be accepted that the band would not tour again, as Jon Farriss said onstage in 2012.

In his decision, Justice Cavanagh cast doubt on the amount of income Farriss said he would have earned as a result of the band touring again. Farriss claimed, had it not been for his accident, INXS would have toured on six occasions – three between the accident and the hearings, and three more in the future. As such, Farriss sought a sum of $1.2million in damages, based on “based on likely gross earnings equivalent to the sum receiving from touring in 2006”.

This figure, Justice Cavanagh argued, was “rather ambitious”, contrasting it with earnings Farriss made from touring in 2011 and 2012, which he said “were not as successful as those in 2006 and 2007 (which followed a reality TV show and a search for a new lead singer on that TV show)”.

Had Farriss been successful in the case, Justice Cavanagh noted, he would have been awarded only $622,000 in damages.