INXS’ Michael Hutchence and Andrew Farriss honoured for contribution to Dua Lipa’s ‘Break My Heart’

INXS‘ Andrew Farriss and the late Michael Hutchence have been honoured with a place on APRA AMCOS‘ The 1,000,000,000 List for their influence on Dua Lipa‘s hit song ‘Break My Heart’.

Lipa’s 2020 track references the band’s 1987 Number One hit ‘Need You Tonight’, the pair being credited as songwriters upon the release of ‘Break My Heart’.

Listen to ‘Break My Heart’ below:

APRA AMCOS’ The 1,000,000,000 List is the first award of its kind, recognising the achievement of a songwriter based on the streaming numbers a track they’ve worked on receives across all major platforms – Spotify, YouTube, Vevo and more.

Farriss accepted the award from his home in regional NSW. “I feel very fortunate to be presented this award recognising my music writing contribution towards a billion streams of ‘Break My Heart’ by Dua Lipa,” he said in a press statement.

“I thank Michael and INXS for believing in my songwriting and thank all of those at Petrol/Universal and of course APRA AMCOS, who have supported this award.”

Check out INXS’ ‘Need You Tonight’:

The third single to be released from Lipa’s 2020 sophomore album ‘Future Nostalgia’, the singer admitted last year she didn’t realise ‘Break My Heart’ bore such similarities to the ‘KICK’ cut until her song was finished.

“The guys at INXS… they really liked the song, so we gave them a publishing credit, a writing credit on the track, because it was only fair,” she said, “and it just brought nostalgia even more to the forefront, you know? It confirmed that part for us.

“It was a funny moment when we were like, ‘Eureka!’ And then, ‘Oh, wait a second…’ … I’m not trying to get sued, is kind of the moral of the story.”

APRA AMCOS Chief Executive Dean Ormston added: “It’s wonderful to be able to acknowledge and congratulate the songwriting artistry of Andrew and the greatly missed Michael.

“The song remains fresh and captivating, and it’s wonderful to see it inspiring a new generation of songwriters and artists.”

Other notable songwriters to make The 1,000,000,000 List cut this year include Lorde and collaborator Joel Little for ‘Royals’ and Little again for the Panic! At the Disco and Taylor Swift hit song ‘Me!’.