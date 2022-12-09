INXS’s Andrew Farris joins SXSW 2023 line-up with CIVIC, King Stingray, Party Dozen and more

Next year’s South By Southwest (SXSW) line-up has grown by a dizzying 301 artists, with 13 of those hailing from Australia.

The festival unveiled its second round of showcasing artists earlier this week, adding to the first batch – which sported 191 names, nine of which being Australian – for a total of 392 performers (22 Australian). By far the most notable import is Andrew Farriss, former keyboardist of INXS, who co-founded the band in 1977 and performed with them until they broke up in 2012.

He’ll be joined by fellow Aussie stalwarts like King Stingray, Party Dozen, Annie Hamilton and CIVIC, as well as up-and-comers like Cody Jon, Gold Fang and Floodlights. Huntly, Salarymen, Tulliah, Tushar and Woodes will also appear at the festival, which is set to run over six days – from Monday March 13 to Saturday 18 – in its usual home of Austin, Texas.

From the first chunk of the line-up, announced back in October, local heavyweights included Jaguar Jonze, Flowerkid, Great Gable and Jesswar, as well as RVG, Bones And Jones, Mane, Germein and Hayley Warner.

Delegate registration for SXSW 2023 is still open, with music-only badges priced at $695 ($1,022 AUD), film and TV badges at $995 ($1,464) and interactive badges at $1,095 ($1,611). Also offered are platinum badges – which allow delegates access to events across all categories – costing $1,395 ($2,052). See more details here.

SXSW will also makes its international debut in Australia next October, with an eight-day Sydney event announced back in June. No artists have been announced for that edition as of yet.

The updated list of Australian artists performing at SXSW 2023 is:

Andrew Farriss

Annie Hamilton

Bones And Jones

CIVIC

Cody Jon

Floodlights

Flowerkid

Germein

Gold Fang

Great Gable

Hayley Warner

Huntly

Jaguar Jonze

Jesswar

King Stingray

Mane

Party Dozen

RVG

Salarymen

Tulliah

Tushar

Woodes