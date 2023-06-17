iPhone users moshing at Bonnaroo prompt multiple accidental 911 calls

Apple iPhone and Watch users who were in mosh pits at Bonnaroo festival this week fired up multiple accidental calls to emergency services.

Crash Detection Mode, a new feature rolled out by Apple for iPhones and Apple Watches, automatically alerts first responders if a user has been involved in a car crash.

On Thursday (June 15) police in Manchester, Tennessee where the event is held informed people that “multiple accidental 911 calls” had been made by attendees of the festival.

“It’s likely that these calls are a result of ‘Crash Detection Mode,’ a new feature on Apple iPhones,” read a message by the police on Twitter. “Please be mindful and consider deactivating this feature on your phone until Bonnaroo concludes.”

— Manchester Police (TN) (@ManchesterTNPD) June 15, 2023

The official Twitter account backed the police’s statement: “Let’s work as a team to resolve this!”

Crash Detection Mode is designed to activate when it detects sudden accelerations and decelerations, but in reality it is picking up all sorts of movements that aren’t accidents. There are reports that the feature has sparked accidental 911 calls from skiers and rollercoaster riders.

Odeza, Lil Nas X, Foo Fighters and Paramore are some of the big names still to play the remainder of the festival this weekend (June 17-June 18). Zeds Dead and Liquid Stranger topped the bill on the opening day on Thursday, while Kendrick Lamar headlined the Friday night (June 16).

Meanwhile, earlier this year Bonnaroo promised to remain a “safe haven for people of all walks of life” after a bill was passed in Tennessee restricting public drag performances.