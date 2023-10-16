Iron Maiden announce 2024 tour dates for Australia and New Zealand

Iron Maiden have announced tour dates for Australia and New Zealand, as part of their broader ‘Future Past’ world tour.

The English heavy metal band first teased the dates in a video shared to social media last week. Today (October 16), the official run of shows have been confirmed for September of next year, with Iron Maiden first performing at Perth’s RAC Arena on September 1, with another show slated for the Adelaide Entertainment Centre on September 4.

From there, the band will perform at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena (September 6) and the Brisbane Entertainment Centre (September 10), before finalising the Australian run of dates at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on September 12. Iron Maiden will also perform one show in New Zealand, at Auckland’s Spark Arena on September 16.

Metalcore band Killswitch Engage will serve as the support act for all dates on Iron Maiden’s Australia and New Zealand tour. Members of the Iron Maiden fan club can access pre-sale tickets on Wednesday, October 18, with general sale tickets available through Iron Maiden’s website on Tuesday, October 24 here.

Iron Maiden’s 2024 Australia and New Zealand tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER 2024

1 – Perth, Western Australia @ RAC Arena

4 – Adelaide, South Australia @ Adelaide Entertainment Centre

6 – Melbourne, Victoria @ Rod Laver Arena

10 – Brisbane, Queensland @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

12 – Sydney, NSW @ Qudos Bank Arena

16 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena

Iron Maiden were last slated to appear in Australia in 2020, as part of their Legacy of the Beast tour. That run of shows was eventually postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We assured everyone at the time that we would come back to Australia,” Iron Maiden manager Rob Smallwood said of the upcoming tour in a press statement. “We always keep to our promises.”

He continued: “We’re very much looking forward to bringing this amazing new show to the Southern hemisphere and giving our loyal Australian fans the best Maiden show we can. You can be assured it’s worth the wait.”

Iron Maiden’s ‘Future Past’ tour is in support of their most recent 2021 album, ‘Senjutsu’. The world tour began in Slovenia in May of this year, and has elsewhere taken the band to England, Canada and the United States.

In a four-star review of ‘Senjutsu’, NME described the album as “an instant classic,” saying the band’s music is “more confident and idea-packed than ever before.”