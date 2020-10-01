Iron Maiden announce new double live album recorded in Mexico City

Iron Maiden have announced a new live album called ‘Nights Of The Dead, Legacy Of The Beast: Live in Mexico City’ – you can check out its artwork and tracklist below.

Set to arrive on November 20 via BMG, the collection was recorded during three of the band’s sold-out arena concerts in the city in September 2019. The dates formed part of their ongoing Legacy Of The Beast World Tour, which is scheduled to conclude in Europe next summer.

The upcoming double record contains over 100 minutes of live music and will be available in the following formats: Digipack 2CD, deluxe hardcase book 2CD, triple black heavyweight vinyl, limited edition heavyweight 180g Mexican Flag triple coloured vinyl and digital (streaming and download).

Advertisement

Iron Maiden founder and bassist Steve Harris said: “We’d been really looking forward to bringing the show to even more countries and although we’ve been able to reschedule most of our European own-shows for 2021, we thought we’d take a listen to the recordings from the tour so far and see if we could create a definitive live album souvenir that everyone, everywhere could enjoy.

“I’m very pleased with the results, especially as this setlist includes songs which have never made it to a live CD before, such as ‘For The Greater Good Of God’, and other older songs like ‘Where Eagles Dare’, ‘Flight Of Icarus’, ‘The Clansman’ and ‘Sign Of The Cross’ which haven’t been included in our live set releases for many years.”

Harris added that the new album “does justice to the passion and joy of our Mexican fans who always give us such a fantastic welcome whenever we play there.”

The tracklist for ‘Nights Of The Dead, Legacy Of The Beast: Live in Mexico City’ is as follows:

Advertisement

Churchill’s Speech

Aces High

Where Eagles Dare

2 Minutes To Midnight

The Clansman

The Trooper

Revelations

For The Greater Good Of God

The Wicker Man

Sign Of The Cross

Flight Of Icarus

Fear Of The Dark

Iron Maiden

The Number Of The Beast

The Evil That Men Do

Hallowed Be Thy Name

Run To The Hills

Iron Maiden are set to release a reissue of their self-titled debut album later this month to mark its 40th anniversary. Originally released in April 1980, the LP contains the classic songs ‘Phantom Of The Opera’, ‘Running Free’ and ‘Iron Maiden’.

Earlier this year, the group’s drummer Nicko McBrain seemingly hinted that new material could be in the works, telling fans to “watch this space”. In February, lead singer Bruce Dickinson said that the band were “never going to fucking retire”.

Iron Maiden last released a studio album, ‘The Book of Souls’, in 2015. The record landed at number one in the UK albums chart, having sold just over 60,000 copies in its first week.