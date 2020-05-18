Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson issues statement after death of estranged wife Paddy Bowden

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has issued a statement after the death of his estranged wife Paddy Bowden.

The mother-of-three’s body was discovered this morning (May 18) at the pair’s marital home in Chiswick, West London.

Speaking to The Independent, Dickinson said in a statement: “This is a terrible tragedy which appears to be a tragic accident. Our children Austin, Griffin and Kia and I are devastated.”

He added: “Out of respect for Paddy we won’t be making any further comment at this hugely difficult and painful time for our family.”

London Ambulance Service confirmed that they were called to the address in Barrogate Road at 9.42am after reports of someone feeling “unwell.”

“We sent two ambulance crews to the scene – the first one arriving within two minutes,” a spokesperson said. “Sadly, the patient had already died.”

Dickinson and Bowden, who was the Iron Maiden frontman’s second wife, split in 2019 after 29 years of marriage.

