Iron Maiden have launched a new craft beer called ‘Hellcat’. You can see it below.

The 6% ABV Hellcat India Pale Lager will arrive is autumn and is a new collaboration between the group and BrewDog.

“I’ve been looking for the perfect partner with whom to bring a fresh, exciting beer to the US,” Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson said.

Advertisement

“I’ve long been an admirer of BrewDog, not just because of their beers, but also of their attitude and style. When I met the BrewDog team, we discovered the respect is mutual, and that we could make an undeniably unique beer together.”

BrewDog CEO and co-founder James Watt added: “Iron Maiden, like BrewDog, have maintained their spirit of independence throughout their stellar career.

“Hellcat is a hop-forward lager with a golden hazy appearance and crisp finish — an epic beer worthy of this massive collaboration.”

Iron Maiden also collaborated on another beer with Robinsons Brewery in Stockport. The Trooper series of beers launched in 2013 and has sold over 25 million pints worldwide so far.

Advertisement

Back in April, Dickinson announced he would be taking part in a spoken word UK tour this summer. The shows, which will kick off in Brighton in August, will feature a “cornucopia of fascinating tales and derring-do exploits” from the frontman.

Each show will be split into two parts, with the first part seeing Dickinson taking the audience through “a humorous and often satirical look at the world from his own very personal perspective”.

He’s also set to offer “plenty of Iron Maiden anecdotes”, with the show set to include photographs, videos and the prospect of Dickinson “sometimes even erupting into song a-capella to illustrate a point”. Tickets for Dickinson’s spoken word tour are on sale here, and you can see the dates for the An Evening With Bruce Dickinson tour below.

August

1 – Theatre Royal, Brighton

4 – The Lowry, Salford

5 – St George’s Hall, Bradford

8 – Theatre Royal, Nottingham

9 – The Alexandra, Birmingham

10 – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London