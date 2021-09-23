Iron Maiden mascot Eddie is getting a Funko Pop! NFT

Beloved Iron Maiden mascot Eddie is getting a Funko makeover. The long-living icon set to be made available as a digital Pop! NFT next week, making the toymaker’s first foray into the market.

Set for release on September 30, 44 different versions of Eddie will be made available, with the company releasing a teaser video showcasing a few of the styles fans can acquire.

Watch that below:

Get ready to rock! Iron Maiden will be Funko’s next Digital Pop! NFT collection. Dropping 9/30 on WAX. #FunkoDigitalPop #Funko pic.twitter.com/mcsJjytBxn — Funko (@OriginalFunko) September 22, 2021

Via Billboard, Funko CEO Brian Mariotti said: “We are huge Iron Maiden fans here at Funko and couldn’t be more excited to have our inaugural music Digital Pop! NFT be music icon Eddie.

“Iron Maiden and Funko fans alike appreciate creative genius in music and pop culture. Now, they can celebrate both in digital form.”

Eddie NFTs will be made available in packs of five and 15 digital Pops!, with prices starting at US$9.99. A run of only 24,000 packs will be made available.

Funko has previously released physical figures of Eddie, as well as the likes of Fall Out Boy, Motörhead, AC/DC and Green Day among others.

Iron Maiden dropped their 17th studio album, ‘Senjutsu’, earlier this month. In a four-star review, NME said the heavy metal titans had revisited “elements of past successes along the way”, calling it “an instant classic in Iron Maiden’s 41-year journey”.