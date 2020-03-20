Iron Maiden postpone Australian tour citing coronavirus performance restrictions

Iron Maiden have postponed their upcoming Australian tour, citing performance restrictions in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The British metal outfit were due to undertake a six-day run of shows as part of their global Legacy Of The Beast tour, beginning in Perth on May 1, with US metalcore band Killswitch Engage in support for the full run.

“We are hugely disappointed not to be seeing our fans in Australia and New Zealand in May due to the understandable Government concert bans surrounding coronavirus,” the band said in a statement on March 20. “Sadly these are difficult and uncertain times for us all.”

On March 18, Prime Minister Scott Morrison declared bans on non-essential indoor public gatherings of more than 100 people, and bans on outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people, effective immediately.

You can read Iron Maiden’s full statement on the situation here.

IRON MAIDEN AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND TOUR POSTPONED TEG Dainty regret to announce that IRON MAIDEN’s Australia and New Zealand dates in May have been postponed until further notice. Full statement: https://t.co/oAoRwsSGFx pic.twitter.com/CMq3jxep3Q — Iron Maiden (@IronMaiden) March 20, 2020

Iron Maiden are the latest act in a slew of international bands forced to cancel Australian appearances due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Offspring announced on March 19 that their tour with Sum 41, also originally slated for May, would be rescheduled. The likes of Dream Theater, Violent Femmes, The National, Alanis Morissette and The Darkness have all been forced to amend their touring schedules.

Iron Maiden last performed in Australia in 2016 as part of their The Book Of Souls World Tour, in support of the band’s 16th studio album of the same name.

Ticketholders for Iron Maiden’s May shows are advised to retain their original tickets and wait for further information.