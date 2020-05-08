Iron Maiden working on rescheduling Australian tour to 2022

Iron Maiden are hoping to reschedule their Australian tour, cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, to the first half of 2022.

The Australian leg of their global Legacy of the Beast tour was scheduled to kick off earlier this month. After initially postponing the dates, the metal legends announced they had cancelled the tour altogether, citing “current restrictions surrounding live events worldwide”.

In a new statement on the band’s website, co-manager Rob Smallwood confirmed Iron Maiden would not be performing any shows until June 2021.

“In respect of what should have been the opening leg of the 2020 tour starting on May 1 in Perth, Australia and visiting New Zealand, the Philippines, Japan, Dubai and Israel, we are currently working on a possible return to as many of these countries as we can, in some guise, in the first half of 2022, more news on that will follow at the appropriate time,” Smallwood said.

“The band are all fine and send you guys their best wishes, they are very much looking forward to getting back on stage next year and seeing you all so, please, continue to take care of yourselves and stay SMART.”

Iron Maiden are just one of many international acts who’ve been forced to cancel or postpone planned Australian tours due to the pandemic.

The band last performed in Australia in 2016 as part of their The Book of Souls World Tour, in support of their 16th studio album of the same name.