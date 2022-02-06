Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson on cancer recovery: “It’s not a death sentence anymore”

Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson has opened up about his experiences of being diagnosed with throat cancer back in late 2014, as well as his recovery from the disease.

During a Q&A segment of his US spoken-word tour date in Orlando, Florida last month (January 18), the 63-year-old frontman was asked what advice he would give to anyone facing a new cancer diagnosis.

The singer said he “embraced” the treatment offered to him, asking questions about how all the “amazing” technology involved operated (per Blabbermouth).

“I have to say that the therapies that people are coming up with now are so on the edge and successful that you really do stand a very good chance. Because half of us are gonna get cancer, and it’s not a death sentence anymore, and you can deal with it.

“The things they have to do to your body to get rid of it are getting better and better and better as we go down the line. They did some nasty things to my body. I’m lucky I’m completely clear of it and everything.”

Dickinson said he mainly reserved conversation on the subject for public shows due to people’s curiosity, adding: “I quite enjoy talking about it because you kind of demystify it a little bit for people. It’s a scary thing.”

Approximately 39.2 per cent of people will be diagnosed with cancer of any site at some point during their lifetime, according to 2016–2018 data.

Last month (January 6), Dickinson announced that he is working on a new solo album.

The frontman said he has already made a start on the follow up to 2005’s ‘Tyranny Of Souls’ with long term collaborator Roy ‘Z’ Ramirez but he is still some way off completing the record.

He went on to say that he is planning on finishing the record after he has completed his spoken word tour in the US.