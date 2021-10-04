Is ’30’ coming? Adele teases return with new website and social media images

Adele has teased her comeback by updating her website and social media pages.

Last week fans speculated that the singer’s return was imminent when billboards bearing the number “30” appeared in cities including London, New York, Dublin, Paris and Rome.

The singer released her last album, ’25’, in 2015, with the number of the album title corresponding to the age that she was when she started working on the record. Now aged 33, Adele would have started writing ’30’ in 2018 or early 2019 if it does turn out to be the title of a new record.

Advertisement

As of today (October 4) Adele’s website and social channels bear the same font and colour scheme seen on the billboards, leading fans to believe that their suspicions were right. No official confirmation of an album has yet been announced by Adele.

Fans are able to sign up to a newsletter via the website, which is thought might eventually provide further details about what is happening.

Something is happening. #30 pic.twitter.com/FvD4LNR42a — Adele Daily ³⁰ (@adeledailynet) October 1, 2021

Adele’s fans have also speculated that a new album is related to the news that Taylor Swift is bringing forwards the release of the re-recorded version of her album ‘Red’.

Advertisement

The re-recording of Swift’s 2012 album, which will “be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go” on the original record, is set to feature collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers, Ed Sheeran and more.

It was scheduled to be released on November 19 but will now arrive seven days earlier on November 12, with fans believing that the move is related to another big album arriving on the album’s original drop date.

After guest-hosting Saturday Night Live back in October, Adele signalled that she could make her return to music this year.

“I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am!” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Peace out ’til next year.”

It was reported last year that Adele was working with Raphael Saadiq on her new album.

A source told The Sun that Adele has “been a fan of Raphael since she was a teenager and loves his back ­catalogue,” and that “she wants her next album to be full of soul, with a more eclectic sound”.

Saadiq, formerly of the group Tony! Toni! Toné!, is responsible for producing hits for the likes Whitney Houston, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, and Joss Stone. He also executive produced Solange‘s 2016 album ‘A Seat At The Table’.