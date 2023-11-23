Is Machine Gun Kelly changing his name?

Speculation has arisen after comments and online activity from Machine Gun Kelly suggest that he might be changing his name.

Despite retaining his handles on Instagram and X, the artist has been captioning his posts with the word “machine”.

It comes after he was previously asked by comedy duo Chad and JT at one of his shows to change his name in a video you can view below.

During the show in question the pair held up a sign that read, “Change your name!!!”

“I have no idea what that sign means,” Machine replied on stage at the time.

“We want you to change your name. We want you to take out the ‘Machine Gun’ so we don’t glorify machine guns. Just take out the ‘Machine Gun,'” they shouted back.

When MGK asked the audience what they thought, he was met with loud cheers.

Earlier this week, they reposted the video on TikTok, writing: “Machine Gun Kelly has officially changed his name to Machine. Do you guys think our sign worked?”

According to Cosmopolitan, while on the red carpet at the recent GQ Men Of The Year ceremony, he also asked photographers to simply refer to him as “machine” when they were snapping his picture.

“I have a question, instead of Machine Gun can you just hit me with the Machine from now on?’ he added.

MGK has yet to confirm whether he has officially changed his name.

Meanwhile, he recently responded to a wave of criticism online after taking part in an “awkward” interview at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The moment took place when the musician was approached by Sky Sports’ presenter Martin Brundle, who went up to him on the grid walk at the Formula One event and caught him for a quick chat.

The rapper took to social media to defend himself after and criticise the interview as being “pointless”.