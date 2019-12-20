My Chemical Romance fans believe they’ve pieced together what could be the band’s comeback setlist – after overhearing a full show’s worth of songs at soundcheck.

MCR will make their return after seven years tonight (December 20) at Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles. The band played their soundcheck at the venue last night, and fans waiting outside the arena overheard what they say was a full show’s worth of songs, including an encore.

Songs the band tested at the 6,300-capacity venue were drawn from throughout the band’s career, apart from 2002 debut album ‘I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love’.

THEY PLAYED (I'll update with the ones I missed):

VAMPIRE MONEY

MASTAS OF RAVENKROFT

SKYLINES AND TURNSTILES

MAKE ROOM

WTTBP

THANK YOU FOR THE VENOM

HELENA

TEENAGERS

NANANA

S/C/A/R/E/C/R/O/W/ Now: Interlude (sounds like a recording) — AmbarRodriguez* (@Arod_a_) December 20, 2019

Instagram fan account MCR Misprints wrote on Instagram: “MCR did a full soundcheck. It’s so loud the walls were shaking. They did a full set and an encore.”

Songs played included: ‘Vampire Money’; ‘Masters Of Ravenkroft’; ‘Skylines And Turnstiles’; ‘Make Room’; ‘Welcome To The Black Parade’; ‘Thank You For The Venom’; ‘Helena’; ‘Teenagers’; ‘Na Na Na’; ‘Scarecrow’; ‘House Of Wolves’.

Fans have been camping out overnight at Shrine Expo Hall ahead of this evening’s show.

The gig comes as MCR revealed earlier today that they began planning their comeback in 2017, saying that that’s when they first got back in the room together to discuss reforming.

After the LA show, My Chemical Romance have five more confirmed concerts, all in March. They play two shows each in Australia and Japan, with a New Zealand gig in between.

There are no confirmed UK dates as yet, with All Points East and Reading And Leeds the favourites to secure the band for a festival show.