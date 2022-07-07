Isabella Manfredi announces debut solo album ‘izzi’, drops new single ‘Naive’

Isabella Manfredi has announced the release of her debut solo album, ‘izzi’, alongside the release of a sizzling new single titled ‘Naive’.

Teaming up with rapper PRICIE, who delivers a fierce and commanding guest verse, the sultry track sees Manfredi take command of two equally important aspects of her life – motherhood and music. Throughout ‘Naive’, Manfredi shares a sparkling tale of colliding worlds with a solid confidence and smooth melody.

Watch the official music video for ‘Naive’ below:

Advertisement

‘izzi’ is set for release on Friday September 2 via Island. In a statement, Manfredi said of her debut solo album: “[It’s] unique in that it felt like an exploration and development of a new artist and also the culmination of a decade’s vision. It is like a beginning and an ending in that sense. That’s why I called it ‘izzi’.

“I wanted to capture her essence but also create space for my true adult self to have longevity and move beyond her if I needed to. I am ‘izzi’ but she is not me.”

Manfredi, formerly of The Preatures, released her debut solo single ‘Jealousy’ on May 26, 2021 – the day after after her former band announced its disbandment after ten years together. She followed it up with ‘Sleepwalking’ that July and ‘One Hit Wonder’ in November. All three singles will be featured on ‘izzi’ – you can find the full tracklist below.

PRICIE, meanwhile, released her debut single ‘too dang good’ back in February 2021, co-writing and co-producing the track with Melbourne’s Lucianblomkamp.

The Nigerian-Australian artist featured on the Genesis Owusu single ‘Friendzone’ back in May, before releasing her own new single, ‘M.O.M (Money On Me)’, later that month. The latter track is taken from PRICIE’s forthcoming debut EP, ‘It’s PRICIE’, set for release alter this year via Sweat It Out.

Isabella Manfredi’s ‘izzi’ tracklist is:

Advertisement

1. ‘Seasons Change’

2. ‘Living In the Wind’

3. ‘Portrait’

4. ‘Naive (feat. Pricie)’

5. ‘Jealousy’

6. ‘Birthday Wish’

7. ‘Sleepwalking’

8. ‘Only Child’

9. ‘Tonight’s Flight’

10. ‘Playing True’