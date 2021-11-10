Isabella Manfredi returns with new single ‘One Hit Wonder’

Former Preatures vocalist Isabella Manfredi has released her second single as a solo artist, ‘One Hit Wonder’.

The upbeat, ’80s-influenced track tells of a relationship gone awry and arrives with a lyric video created by Manfredi herself. Listen to the single below:

Manfredi explained how the song was written in March 2020 after feeling energised from a studio session with G Flip, JessB and Thandi Phoenix. By that time, The Preatures had been in limbo for a year and a half.

“I remember it feeling tongue-in-cheek at the time, like maybe it could be a Preatures song. But I was really saying I was done with the band before I was ready to admit it to myself,” she said in a statement.

“I think sometimes it can be hard to swallow that the strongest thing you can do is cut your losses and walk away. It’s also right to acknowledge when something truly was wondrous and leave it at that.”

Manfredi is due to perform the track live on ABC music series The Sound this Sunday (November 14). Missy Higgins, Alex Lahey and Fergus James have also been announced for the episode’s line-up.

‘One Hit Wonder’ and her debut single ‘Jealousy’ are lifted from Manfredi’s forthcoming debut album, set for release in 2022 through Island/Universal.

Manfredi launched her solo career after The Preatures announced they were disbanding back in May. At the time, the singer said “a really antiquated record deal” and her break-up with bandmate Jack Moffitt were behind the split.

“[The record deal] meant that we couldn’t support ourselves financially. That was a big issue and obviously with COVID that became forefront at our minds,” she told triple j.

“At the same time, my ten-year relationship with Jack was over. And if anyone’s ever gone through a break-up, it’s really hard to keep working with that person.”