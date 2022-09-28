Isaiah Firebrace is releasing a children’s book containing First Nations knowledge and history

Singer Isaiah Firebrace has announced he’ll release a children’s picture book titled Come Together: Things Every Aussie Kid Should Know About The First Peoples.

The Yorta Yorta and Gunditjmara musician’s forthcoming book, which is set to arrive on November 16 through publisher Hardie Grant, is for children aged five and up. It draws on First Nations history and knowledge, exploring 20 key topics with illustrations by Mununjali and Fijian artist Jaelyn Biumaiwai.

Topics explored in the book include the difference between a Welcome to Country and Acknowledgement of Country, a history of Aboriginal Songlines, the diversity of First Nations languages and clans, the importance of Elders, and more. It can be pre-ordered here.

“Change starts with education,” Firebrace commented on the forthcoming book. “When I was growing up we weren’t taught very much about my beautiful ancient culture or my ancestors. I’ve only just started to connect with my heritage and I’m really passionate about making sure all kids in school get to learn about Aboriginal history.

“I want everyone who reads this book to understand more about First Nations People and the true history of our country,” he continued. “The more we can learn about each other’s cultures the more we can understand each other and live together in harmony.”

In 2021, Firebrace presented a petition to Parliament House for Aboriginal history lessons to be taught in schools, after launching it on Change.org a year earlier. The petition has since received nearly 300,000 signatures.

“I think it’s a huge part of being Australian. I feel like it would give so much value to First Nations people and a huge amount of respect,” Firebrace said of the initiative at the time, speaking to News Breakfast.

When presenter Michael Rowland asked Firebrace whether he thought an expansion of education into Aboriginal history would lead to “more respect and less prejudice in Australia,” Firebrace replied: “That is the biggest dream, to close that gap, to keep fighting for Indigenous rights and help my people be seen.”

Come Together shares its title with Firebrace’s most recent single, a collaboration with country musician Lee Kernaghan and Gamilaraay singer-songwriter Mitch Tambo that arrived earlier this month.