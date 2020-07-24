Isaiah Firebrace shares new single ‘Know Me Better’

Isaiah Firebrace has shared his second new single for 2020 today, entitled ‘Know Me Better’, following on from the release of ‘Thinking About You’ in January.

Firebrace, the highest streamed First Nations artist in the world according to a press release, wrote ‘Know Me Better’ with Sydney-based duo DNA.

“This song actually means a lot to me because I finally feel like I’m starting to know myself better and I am heading in the direction I want to with my music,” Firebrace said in a press statement.

“I’ve been in the studio a lot over the last three years and have experimented with lots of styles but ‘Know Me Better’ is a song that I’m really proud to release.

“I love the song, I love the production and I just can’t wait to be able to show people this song!!”

Listen to Know Me Better below:

Earlier in 2020, Isaiah Firebrace performed in the Australia Day concert at the Sydney Opera House. The 2016 X Factor winner played a cover of Yothu Yindi’s ‘Djapana’.

Outside of his musical career, Firebrace is in the process of writing a children’s book. Entitled The Purple Platypus, the book is set to be released later this year.

Isaiah Firebrace, who represented Australia at Eurovision in 2017, spent much of last year touring regional Australia. He is yet to announce performance dates for the remainder of 2020.