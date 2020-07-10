Isol-Aid #17 announced with Trans-Tasman female alt-country lineup, featuring Fanny Lumsden and more

Isol-Aid has announced its return for a 17th consecutive weekend with increased relevance, as Greater Melbourne goes back into coronavirus lockdown this week.

The new lineup is partly curated by Women From Two Sides of The Tasman, who have chosen female alt-country artists from Australia and New Zealand, lead by Fanny Lumsden, Jenny Mitchell, Melody Moko and more.

Elsewhere, the lineup is sandwiched by locals Amos Roach, Dani Sib and Jack Gray, and international acts We Were Promised Jetpacks, Jesca Hoop, and Luke De-Sciscio topping off the day.

As always, the festival’s 17th iteration features an original artwork from artist Sebi White – this week, it’s a colouring-in book. Isol-Aid #17 kicks off on a Sunday this week, from 3:55pm AEST July 12 on each of the artists’ respective Instagram accounts.

Last week’s festival was headlined by Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, Banoffee and Cecile Believe.

Co-founder Emily Ulman told NME Australia last week she believed the online festival continues to highlight the issue of accessibility in live music, even as restrictions ease around the country.

“There are people with physiological and psychological barriers preventing them from accessing live shows; perhaps they experience anxiety in crowds, or they physically can’t get to shows, or they’re pregnant, or can’t afford babysitters,” Ulman said.

“I don’t think virtual shows will ever ever ever replace being at festivals or being at live gigs, and I wouldn’t expect them to. But I absolutely think there’s room for both.”

As always, Isol-Aid is free to watch, but audience members are encouraged to donate to the festival or purchase merchandise. All donations raised go directly to the artists and their teams, and proceeds from merchandising sales go towards running costs and the festival’s tech staff, digital marketing, programming and design teams.