Isol-Aid #32 to showcase Asian artists: Pyra (Thailand), Ruru (Philippines) to perform

This weekend’s edition of performance livestream Isol-Aid will centre on artists across Asia, including Pyra from Thailand, Ruru from the Philippines, and Korea’s Silica Gel and Wedance.

Taking place Saturday (October 31) and running from 3pm to 6pm AEDT, the 32nd edition of Isol-Aid will start with the ‘Focus Asia’ slate of artists curated by Highjinkx, an indie live music promotion company out of Seoul, South Korea.

Kicking off the festivities is Indonesian alt/electronic band Horse Planet Police Department, who just released their new single ‘99% Lovesong’ earlier this week. Following up are Silica Gel, the psychedelia outfit that snagged Rookie of the Year at the 2017 Korean Music Awards, and indietronica group Wedance, whose Isol-Aid appearance is part of a larger ‘virtual tour’ of Australia that included a performance at BIGSOUND.

Thai ‘dystopian pop’ artist Pyra – who released her single ‘Bangkok’ earlier this month – will then perform, followed by Philippines indie artist Ruru and finally Thai tropical pop band Gym and Swim. At 5pm, Australia’s own Jackmann, Budjerah, Paige Black and Mia Wray will perform.

As always, Isol-Aid sets will be streamed via artists’ own Instagram pages. It is free to watch, and donations to the festival, who will channel all funds to the artists and their teams, are highly encouraged.

See the lineup and schedule below:

🍻 Round 32's a brewin' 🍻Tune in to this Saturday's action live & direct from the artists' insta handles or head to… Posted by Isol-Aid Festival on Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Isol Aid #32 marks the return of the long-running virtual festival, which took a break last week. In recent editions, the festival has supported medical frontline workers, dedicated part of its programming to artists from Ballarat, and teamed up with the City of Warrnambool in Victoria as well as record label Milk!.