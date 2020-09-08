Isol-Aid announces special instalment for Deaf and disabled audience members

Live-streamed music festival Isol-Aid has announced a special instalment of the series later this month, focusing on Deaf and disabled musicians from Australia and overseas.

The Accessible All Areas edition will take place from 8pm AEST on Saturday September 19. It was curated by musician Eliza Hull and also features UK artists Ruth Patterson and James Holt, and NPR Tiny Desk Content winner Gaelynn Lea.

The show will include closed captions, video descriptions – short verbal descriptions of key visual scenes for people with low vision – and will be interpreted into Auslan.

In a statement, Hull pointed out the barriers disabled music fans often experience when it comes to gigs.

“Live gigs are often not accessible for people with a disability, venues have stairs, inaccessible toilets, or are too loud,” she said.

“COVID-19 has presented a way that we can use technology to improve access and inclusion for people with a disability to be part of live music.

“I curated this event to showcase disabled musicians from all around the world, and hopefully eliminate some of the barriers and obstacles that these disabled musicians may have faced between them and their audience.”

Last weekend’s instalment of Isol-Aid was held on Saturday September 5 and featured Squid Nebula frontwoman Bumpy, New Zealand indie-folk trio Womb, STAV and more.