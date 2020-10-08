Isol-Aid celebrates frontline medical workers in 30th instalment

Live-streamed music festival Isol-Aid celebrates 30 weeks of consecutive events this coming weekend. For the forthcoming edition, event organisers will be celebrating the work of medical frontline workers.

Taking place on Saturday (October 10), the lineup was curated by musician and doctor Sophie Payten (AKA Gordi).

“We figured it was high time we paid homage to the folks that have really given everything,” event organisers said in a statement.

“The intersection of frontline workers and musicians goes to show that these people are not only busy saving lives and kickin medical ass, there’s also some absolutely SUPER-human workers who are also very talented musicians.”

The lineup for Isol-Aid’s 30th instalment will welcome music therapist Emma O’Brien and Dave Evans, as well as Royal Melbourne Hospital orchestra Corpus Medicorum. Other acts featured include Camp Cope‘s Georgia Maq, Sunnyside, Jade Empress and Bad//Dreems‘ Alex Cameron.

Earlier this week, Gordi and Georgia Maq released a remix of the former’s 2020 track, ‘Extraordinary Life’, taken from her album, ‘Our Two Skins’. Speaking to NME, Maq said it was the first song she’d ever produced by herself.

“My version is more of a basic structured pop song: verse, chorus, verse, chorus, bridge, chorus. I leave some words out and I’ve added a ‘baby’ in there,” she said.

Earlier today, Gordi released an EP of ‘Extraordinarily Life’ remixes and announced a collection of tour dates.

Last weekend’s Isol-Aid event featured a lineup of Poppongene, El Tee, Maple Glider and other artists.