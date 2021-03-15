Isol-Aid celebrates one-year anniversary with Jaguar Jonze, Julia Stone and more

Live-streamed music festival Isol-Aid is celebrating its first anniversary this coming weekend with four acts on the lineup.

Celebrating the occasion will be Jaguar Jonze, Hockey Dad, Julia Stone and Isaiah Firebrace. Performances kick off from 5pm AEDT on Sunday March 21 through each artist’s TikTok profile or the festival website.

According to a statement, Isol-Aid has held 49 streams over the year, which showcased 881 artists and 1,011 sets across 345 hours.

“It has been ONE WHOLE YEAR since our first ever festival!! During the toughest time we came together, raised money, raised spirits and raised the profiles of so many incredible artists (and their teams),” organisers said.

“It’s no secret that the music community was smashed by the pandemic, but together we’ve stayed connected and entertained and we couldn’t have done it without you (nor would we have wanted to).”

Isol-Aid performances are free to watch and enjoy, but donations to the festival are encouraged, with all proceeds going to the artists and their teams.

“We are so stoked that we are able to bring you such an amazing array of the world’s most talented folks and things aren’t stopping yet so lets get together (virtually) and celebrate the thriving and surviving music scene we are blessed to be a part of,” organisers said.

Last weekend’s Isol-Aid lineup included Clowns, Hoodzy, Lara D and Polish Club.