News Music News

Isol-Aid return for 12th weekend, proceeds partially going to Pay The Rent

With a lineup featuring Black Salt, Deline Brisco, Timberwolf and more

By Alex Gallagher
Black Salt
Black Salt CREDIT: Nikki Michail

Livestream festival Isol-Aid returns for its 12th consecutive edition with a lineup that includes Asha Jefferies, Black Salt, Winterbourne, Timberwolf and more.

Performances will kick off at 6PM AEST this Saturday (June 6). The lineup was partially curated by booking agency Select Music, who have chosen Asha Jefferies, Hallie and Kyle Lionheart.

This week’s event will also feature artists from the BLAK : STORY : SONG tour, which was cancelled earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Deline Brisco, Black Salt and Nadia Morrison will all perform as part of this weekend’s event.

As always, Isol-Aid is free to stream via artists’ Instagram accounts, but organisers have asked that if viewers are able, they should donate via their website. Proceeds will go towards paying featured artists, with a portion also going to grassroots Indigenous organisation Pay the Rent.

Isol-Aid has been running every weekend since its inaugural event back in March. Since then, the likes of Courtney Barnett, Missy Higgins, Frankie Cosmos, Camp Cope, Julia Jacklin and many more have performed.

