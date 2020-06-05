Isol-Aid return for 12th weekend, proceeds partially going to Pay The Rent

Livestream festival Isol-Aid returns for its 12th consecutive edition with a lineup that includes Asha Jefferies, Black Salt, Winterbourne, Timberwolf and more.

Performances will kick off at 6PM AEST this Saturday (June 6). The lineup was partially curated by booking agency Select Music, who have chosen Asha Jefferies, Hallie and Kyle Lionheart.

This week’s event will also feature artists from the BLAK : STORY : SONG tour, which was cancelled earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Deline Brisco, Black Salt and Nadia Morrison will all perform as part of this weekend’s event.

It’s thyme for ISOL-AID ROUND 12 🍃🌿 Join us as we put petal to the metal in our not-so-secret garden for a blissful bouquet of Isol-Aid goodness this Saturday 🌹🌻 100% of donations to https://t.co/pqOn2Fkbfv go to the artists and this week also to https://t.co/FOoc3QZLjJ 💋 pic.twitter.com/NIKPjWQwfs — isolaidfestival (@isolaidfestival) June 5, 2020

Isol-Aid’s weekly late-night edition Iso-Late will also return this weekend, with a lineup that includes Nina Las Vegas, Benson, Stace Cadet and Jade Zoe, along with Tanzer and the Huxleys. That kicks off 10PM AEST on Saturday night.

As always, Isol-Aid is free to stream via artists’ Instagram accounts, but organisers have asked that if viewers are able, they should donate via their website. Proceeds will go towards paying featured artists, with a portion also going to grassroots Indigenous organisation Pay the Rent.

Isol-Aid has been running every weekend since its inaugural event back in March. Since then, the likes of Courtney Barnett, Missy Higgins, Frankie Cosmos, Camp Cope, Julia Jacklin and many more have performed.