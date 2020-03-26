Courtney Barnett and Alex Lahey join second edition of ISOL-AID festival

Virtual music festival ISOL-AID has announced the full lineup for its second event, which takes place this coming weekend (March 28 and 29).

It was revealed on Monday (March 23) that the ISOL-AID festival – where artists perform 20-minute live-streamed sets on Instagram – would run for a second time this weekend, following its hugely successful debut on March 21 and 22.

Among the first artists announced to be participating were singer-songwriters Jen Cloher and Emily Wurramurra, as well as Sydney band EGOISM and Melbourne band Loose Tooth.

Today (March 26), the organisers have released the complete lineup of Aussie acts who are slated to perform for this weekend’s edition. Over 60 additional bands and artists from across Australia join the bill, including Courtney Barnett, Alex Lahey and Camp Cope‘s Georgia Maq.

Other notable performers include art-pop musician Montaigne, Ball Park Music‘s Sam Cromack, singer-songwriter Alex The Astronaut and Big Scary vocalist-guitarist Tom Iansek’s side project #1 Dads.

The first ISOL-AID festival featured an impressive lineup of artists which included Julia Jacklin, Stella Donnelly and Angie McMahon. It’s reported that over 3,000 people tuned in from across the country and around the world to watch the performances.

Fans tuning in over the weekend are also encouraged to donate to Support Act, the Australian charity assisting the extended music community with counselling and financial aid.

To keep up to date with any additional announcements and developments, RSVP to the second-ever ISOL-AID on Facebook.

View the full lineup and set times below.