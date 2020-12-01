Isol-Aid migrates to TikTok in new partnership

The new move will offer “expanded opportunities for artists”

Live-streamed music festival Isol-Aid has announced a new partnership with TikTok which will see it continue into next year.

The partnership also means Isol-Aid will migrate from its usual Instagram Live platform to a new account on TikTok. Programmers are promising “expanded opportunities for artists to explore creative collaboration and reach new audiences” with the move.

“Working with this global platform means more creativity, more content, more collaboration and more fans for local musicians,” Isol-Aid head Emily Ulman said in a statement.

“There are vast numbers of music fans on TikTok worldwide and we have this amazing opportunity to facilitate the creation of content that helps artists connect with them.”

Since launching in March, Isol-Aid has hosted 903 live sets from 828 local and overseas artists. Ulman recently took out the Done Good category at this year’s J Awards for her commitment to the event.

“We wanted to give musicians a platform who didn’t have a place to play,” Ulman told triple j.

“It was supposed to be a one-off…. and the first one went so well we decided to keep going.”

Last weekend’s instalment of Isol-Aid celebrated the 2020 nominees of the Music Victoria Awards, with a lineup including Nat Vazer, Simona Castricum, Kee’ahn and Karate Boogaloo, among other acts.