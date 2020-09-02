Issues sack frontman Tyler Carter following sexual assault and grooming allegations

Atlanta rock band Issues have released a statement in response to sexual misconduct and grooming allegations made against their frontman Taylor Carter.

Carter was alleged by a Twitter user to have groomed them when they were 14 years old, and that Carter sexually assaulted them when they were “passed out drunk”.

The user, whose Twitter profile has since been set to private, also accused Carter of “constantly asking me for nudes for the entirety of our ‘friendship’ while I was very underage”.

Advertisement

Carter has yet to respond directly to the allegations, however his bandmates AJ Rebollo, Skyler Acord and Josh Manuel have now issued a statement saying that they will no longer be working with him.

“Recently we have become aware of allegations against Tyler Carter, of grooming and sexual misconduct. We, Josh, Sky and AJ, will no longer be working with Tyler. We believe survivors,” the band said.

Carter founded Issues in 2012 alongside the musician Michael Bohn, following the pair’s departure from metalcore outfit Woe Is Me. The initial line-up of the band contained Rebollo, drummer Case Snedecor and brothers Ben and Cory Ferris. Rebollo is now the only remaining original member.

They released their third and most recent album ‘Beautiful Oblivion last year.