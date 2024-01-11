It looks like a Bring Me The Horizon and Underoath collaboration is on the way

It appears that Bring Me The Horizon are set to drop a new track in collaboration with Underoath.

Speculation that the two may be joining forces arose following Oli Sykes and Co. kicking off their UK tour earlier this week, with an opening night at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff.

During part of the show, the frontman was seen talking with an AI character on the screens behind him, and sharing some details about their long-awaited album ‘POST HUMAN NeX GEn’.

The AI character then began sharing teasers of the upcoming tracklist, and for a couple of seconds, the MP3 player showed what appeared to be an upcoming song called ‘Bullet With My Names On’ featuring Underoath, with a brief snippet of audio played.

Needless to say, upon footage of the gig being shared online, fans were quick to notice the details, and have begun speculating if it means that we can expect a partnership on the new LP.

“I know Aaron and Spencer vibed hard with Oli when UØ opened the 2017 BMTH tour, to the point that Oli and Jordan were thrown around as possible producers for ‘Erase Me’ [Underoath’s 2018 album],” one fan highlighted on Reddit.

Another agreed, highlighting that the two touring together in 2017 impacted the sound of Underoath’s music from then onwards: “I swear that their relationship with BMTH is the reason ‘Erase Me’ sounded the way it did… it really felt like the band was trying to shift into a similar direction as Bring Me the Horizon; more stage production, more radio-friendly, etc.”

Another on the Reddit page was more dubious about a collaboration including the whole band, writing: “Usually it means it’s featuring Aaron [Gillespie]/Spencer [Chamberlain] and not Underoath as a whole. This has been the case for the past few collabs.”

Earlier this week, Bring Me The Horizon confirmed that their new album ‘POST HUMAN: NeX GEn’ will come out this summer.

Initially, the follow-up to 2020’s ‘POST HUMAN: SURVIVAL HORROR’ was scheduled to drop last September, following being announced during the band’s headline debut at Download Festival.

However, frontman Oli Sykes later confirmed that the album was being delayed due to “unforeseen circumstances” leaving the band “unable to complete the record to the standard we’d be happy with”.

Describing what fans can expect from the upcoming LP last year, Sykes told NME: “I wouldn’t say it’s a hyper-pop album, but I’ve definitely been inspired by that world. I admire how obnoxious, trashy and in-your-face that music feels, which is what I was drawn to when I got into emo, hardcore and screamo.”

“It’s not that we’ve lost that in our music, but as you become a bigger band, things do get more polished,” he added. “I want to go the opposite way. Let’s be unhinged, let’s stop trying to make all the edges smooth.”

Last week, the band dropped ‘Kool-Aid’ – the latest teaser of the album, following on from previous singles ‘DArkSide’, ‘LosT’, ‘AmEN!’, ‘DiE4u’ and ‘sTraNgeRs’.

It also marked the first release from the band since the sudden departure of their longtime keyboardist and percussionist Jordan Fish at the end of December.

Fish had been part of the Sheffield rock band since 2012 and had been instrumental in shaping the band’s songwriting approach and modern sound by adding more electronic elements.

In a four-star review of their opening night in Cardiff, NME described the show as “a blistering comeback statement” that proved BMTH were “still at their best”.

The band resumed their 2024 UK and Ireland tour in Bournemouth last night (January 10), and will continue with further dates in Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle, Liverpool, London and Dublin.

You can find any remaining tickets here, and see the full schedule below.

Bring Me The Horizon will play:

JANUARY 2024

12 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

13 – Manchester, AO Arena

14 – Glasgow, OVO Arena

16 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

17 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

19 – Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

20 – London, The O2

21 – London, The O2

23 – Dublin, 3Arena