Brett Dean, the Australian composer who tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week, has issued a statement describing his experience in a hospital isolation unit and how he came to be diagnosed with COVID-19.

Dean tested positive for COVID-19 last Thursday (March 5), after travelling back home from Taiwan, where he was artist-in-residence with Taiwan’s National Symphony Orchestra and performing with them from February 23 to March 2.

Dean began his statement by apologising for the concert cancellations and quarantine measures that went into effect in Taiwan due to his diagnosis. “Please know how deeply saddened I am that this has happened,” he wrote.

The composer penned the message, which was posted to his agency Intermusica’s official website on March 7, from the isolation unit at Royal Adelaide Hospital.

He wrote: “I’m obviously not in the best of health, but at the same time I’m not in any real discomfort and I’m able to speak with friends and family and move around my room. I know that it could be worse, much worse, and for that I’m truly grateful. Indeed, in many ways I feel fortunate that I was diagnosed early and sent to this isolation unit where I’m receiving the best care imaginable.

“While here however, it’s impossible not to think of others who are suffering or have suffered from this virus and who haven’t received this level of attention. One’s thoughts also turn inevitably to those who have died, and to their loved ones, left behind uncertain about their own prognosis.”

Dean noted that he has been asked if he can use the time in isolation to compose. “It is an understatement to say this is an enormous challenge for me, both physically and mentally,” he wrote. “A number of correspondents have asked whether I can use the time to compose, however it hasn’t felt like a time of creativity in any way whatsoever.”

Dean also went into detail about how he came to test positive for COVID-19, from declaring that he had a cough at the Taipei Airport, and later seeing a doctor who diagnosed him with a “mild bronchial infection”.

He also described how he was escorted from a hotel room to the hospital’s isolation unit: “It’s a strange sensation to have professionals in hazmat-suits enter my room and escort me out of the building and into complete isolation. It was like being in a Kafka novel.”

Read Dean’s statement in full here.

The number of coronavirus cases in Australia currently stands at 102, according to Yahoo News Australia. Three people have died so far.

COVID-19 has cast a pall over large-scale music events: Just last week, officials in Austin, Texas pulled the plug on SXSW, where many Australian musicians were due to perform. There is currently uncertainty as to whether megafestival Coachella will go ahead next month.

Several musicians have axed tours and concerts in light of the global spread of COVID-19. Slipknot, The National, Green Day and Ruel are just some of the artists who pushed back or cancelled shows in Asia, the continent where the coronavirus first began to spread. The bands Lacuna Coil and Fat White Family also pulled out of their Australian shows due to the coronavirus.