ITZY build anticipation for ‘Crazy In Love’ with new “spoiler” video

ITZY have dropped a “spoiler” video that previews tracks from their forthcoming full-length album ‘Crazy In Love’.

On September 20, JYP Entertainment released a spoiler video for ‘Crazy In Love’ on the group’s YouTube channel. The clip includes snippets of nine new songs from the forthcoming, including title track ‘Loco’.

“It’s too late / Want you so bad,” they sing in the 15-second preview of ‘Loco’. The new title track is produced by Galactika, the same production team that also worked on previous hits from the group, such as ‘Wannabe’ and ‘Dalla Dalla’. ‘Crazy In Love’ is set to arrive on September 24 at 1pm KST.

Additionally, a previously released tracklist revealed that the forthcoming record will feature instrumental versions of every ITZY single to date, from ‘Dalla Dalla’ to ‘Mafia In The Morning’, along with an English-language version of ‘LOCO’.

ITZY had officially announced in August that they would be making a comeback with a graffiti-inspired poster teasing the release. Earlier this month, the quintet also dropped a vibrant trailer video for the album.

‘Crazy In Love’ is the girl group’s first-ever studio album since their debut in 2019. It will also be ITZY’s first comeback since the release of their fourth mini-album ‘Guess Who’ and its lead single ‘Mafia In The Morning’ in April.

In a glowing four-star review of ‘Guess Who’, NME’s Sofiana Ramli praised it as their “most cohesive project in terms of sound.” She added that “after three years of trial and error since their 2019 debut ‘Dalla Dalla’, the girl group seem to have successfully found a brand of maximalist pop that works for them