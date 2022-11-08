ITZY unveil release schedule for upcoming mini-album ‘Cheshire’

K-pop girl group ITZY have announced the details of their upcoming mini-album ‘Cheshire’, out in late November.

On November 8, the JYP Entertainment act revealed that they would soon be returning with a new record titled ‘Cheshire’, along with a detailed promotional schedule for the release. ITZY’s sixth mini-album ‘Cheshire’ is due out on November 30 at 6PM KST.

According to the schedule, ITZY will release their first teaser film for the record at Midnight November 9 KST, with a second visual due out a week later. They will also be unveiling group and individual teaser images nightly between the teaser film releases.

Other key dates detailed include the ‘Cheshire’ tracklist reveal on November 24, and the music video teaser release on November 28, both at Midnight KST.

ITZY will be holding a livestream via YouTube one hour before the album’s release time. Mnet’s yearly MAMA Awards will also be held that evening, and the group will premiere the live performance of ‘Cheshire’ at the awards show.

The girl group have been nominated in several categories at the 2022 MAMA Awards, including Best Female Group, Artist of the Year and Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10.

Back in October, ITZY unveiled their first original English-language track ‘Boys Like You’, which also acts as the pre-release single for ‘Cheshire’. The new song came three months after the release of their fifth mini-album ‘Checkmate’, which was led by the single ‘Sneakers’.

ITZY are currently on the North American leg of their ‘Checkmate’ world tour, which will conclude on November 13 in New York. After taking a brief break to promote the upcoming record, the quintet will take their tour to Southeast Asian cities like Jakarta, Manila, Singapore and Bangkok in early 2023.