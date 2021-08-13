ITZY to release first full-length studio album ‘Crazy In Love’ next month

South Korean girl group ITZY have announced that they will soon be making a comeback with a full-length album.

At midnight KST on August 13, the five-member act revealed a colourful new poster for their first studio album ‘Crazy In Love’. The new record and its lead single ’LOCO’ are set to be released on September 24 at 1pm KST.

“ITZY The 1st Album,” reads the graffiti-inspired poster. It also reveals that ‘LOCO’ was composed and produced by Galactika, the same production team that also worked previous hits from the group, such as ‘Wannabe’ and ‘Dalla Dalla’.

Advertisement

This will be ITZY’s first comeback since the release of their fourth mini-album ‘Guess Who’ and its lead single ‘Mafia In The Morning’ in April. In a glowing four-star review of the record, NME’s Sofiana Ramli praised it as their “most cohesive project in terms of sound.”

“More importantly, though, after three years of trial and error since their 2019 debut ‘Dalla Dalla’, the girl group seem to have successfully found a brand of maximalist pop that works for them,” she added.

Last month, JYP Entertainment announced that they will launch a brand-new girl group in February 2022. The as-yet-unnamed act will be the company’s first South Korean-based girl group since ITZY’s debut in 2019.

According to Yonhap News Agency, the forthcoming group will reportedly be managed by a team led by Lee Ji-Young, who is the agency’s first female member of the board. Aside from Lee, the will team also allegedly include officials who helped to scout and train members of the Wonder Girls, TWICE and 2PM.