ITZY’s Lia to release new solo song for soundtrack of ‘The Red Sleeve’

ITZY vocalist Lia is set to contribute a new song for the soundtrack of the historical K-drama series, The Red Sleeve.

According to a report by The Korea Times, the singer will be releasing a ballad tentatively titled ‘Light You Like A Star’ on January 3. The song will be part of the official soundtrack of the MBC historical romance K-drama The Red Sleeve.

Notably, ‘Light You Like A Star’ will be Lia’s first-ever solo song, as well as her first appearance on the soundtrack of a TV series. Other K-pop idols who have lent their voices to the soundtrack of The Red Sleeve include MAMAMOO’s Wheein and NU’EST‘s Minhyun.

Starring 2PM‘s Lee Jun-ho and actress Lee Se-young, MBC’s The Red Sleeve is a period drama based on a novel of the same name. The show follows the romance between crown prince Lee San – who later becomes King Jeongjo of the Joseon era – and court lady Sung Deok-im.

The series had first premiered in early November on MBC and is set to wrap up on New Years Day (January 1). Notably, Lia’s new song will notably drop days after the show’s finale’s scheduled broadcast.

Meanwhile, ITZY previously collaborated with Squid Game star Heo Sung-tae at this year’s Mnet Asian Music Awards, which was held earlier this month. The girl group performing two of their hit singles ‘Loco’ and ‘Mafia In The Morning’, and acted in a dramatic skit that featured Heo.

The award show’s opening performance also saw a collaboration stage between ITZY’s Yeji and members of other fourth-generation K-pop groups such as TXT, ENHYPEN, aespa, Stray Kids and ATEEZ.