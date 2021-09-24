ITZY return with high-energy music video for ‘Loco’

K-pop girl group ITZY have made their highly anticipated return with new single ‘Loco’.

‘Loco’ was written and composed by South Korean production group Galactika, who also worked on ITZY’s hit 2020 single ‘Wannabe’. The new song, which also dropped alongside a high-energy music video, opens the quintet’s freshly released first full-length album ‘Crazy In Love’.

‘Crazy In Love’ features 10 brand-new songs from ITZY, including the Korean and English-language versions of ‘Loco’. Additionally, the record also includes instrumental versions of every ITZY single to date, from their 2019 debut song ‘Dalla Dalla’ and their most-recent release ‘Mafia In The Morning’.

‘Loco’ will be one of two songs from ‘Crazy In Love’ to get the music video treatment. The girl group are also set to release a visual for ‘Swipe’ next week, on September 27. The outfit had previously shared a snippet of the forthcoming video earlier this week.

‘Crazy In Love’ is ITZY’s first comeback since the release of their fourth mini-album ‘Guess Who’ and its lead single ‘Mafia In The Morning’ in April. In a four-star review of the record, NME’s Sofiana Ramli praised it as their “most cohesive project in terms of sound”.

In July, JYP Entertainment announced that it would launch a brand-new girl group in February 2022. The as-yet-unnamed act will be the company’s first South Korea-based girl group since ITZY’s debut in 2019.

The forthcoming K-pop act will reportedly be managed by a team led by Lee Ji-Young, who is the agency’s first female member of the board. Aside from Lee, the will team also allegedly include officials who helped to scout and train members of the Wonder Girls, TWICE and 2PM.