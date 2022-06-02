ITZY announce 2022 North American tour and an upcoming mini-album

ITZY have announced dates and locations for their 2022 tour of the United States, in support of their upcoming mini-album ‘Checkmate’.
Today (June 2), the K-pop girl group revealed on social media that they would be returning with new music in July, which will then be followed-up by their first-ever world tour. The post featured a “promotion scheduler” that details the upcoming mini-album, as well as some of the dates of the tour.
The quintet are set to release a brand-new mini-album, titled ‘Checkmate’, on July 15 at 1pm KST. More details regarding the new record, including its tracklist and concept photos, are to be unveiled in the days leading up to its eventual release.
Meanwhile, the girl group’s upcoming world tour, named after the forthcoming mini-album, will kick off with a two-night residency in Seoul this August. Following which, the group will embark on the North American leg of the tour, with stops in eight US cities in October and November.
𝐈𝐓𝐙𝐘 <𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐂𝐊𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐄> 𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐌𝐎𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐃𝐔𝐋𝐄𝐑
👑 ALBUM RELEASE
2022.7.15 FRI 1PM(KST) | 0AM(EST)#ITZY #MIDZY @ITZYofficial#ITZYComeback#ITZY_CHECKMATE pic.twitter.com/oOAs5xN4fJ
— ITZY (@ITZYofficial) June 1, 2022
Information on how to purchase tickets and venues on the ‘Checkmate’ tour, as well as more dates and shows beyond the US, are expected to be released in the coming weeks. See the full list of dates below:
AUGUST 2022
6, 7 – Seoul, South Korea
OCTOBER 2022
26 – Los Angeles, California
29 – Phoenix, Arizona
NOVEMBER 2022
1 – Dallas, Texas
3 – Houston, Texas
5 – Atlanta, Georgia
7 – Chicago, Illinois
10 – Boston, Massachusetts
13 – New York, New York
Meanwhile, ‘Checkmate’ will mark the girl group’s fifth mini-album so far, as well as their first domestic release of 2022. ITZY’s last release was their first-ever studio album, titled ‘Crazy In Love’, in September last year, led by the title track ‘Loco’.
That record featured 10 new songs from ITZY, including the Korean and English-language versions of ‘Loco’. In a three star review, NME’s Tanu I. Raj described ‘Crazy In Love’ as “conceptually and logically sound in ushering in an era of maturity for ITZY”.