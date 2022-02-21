ITZY react to US figure skater Alysa Liu performing to ‘Loco’ at Olympics Gala

K-pop girl group ITZY have shown their love for US figure skater Alysa Liu after she performed a routine to their song ‘Loco’ at the Olympic figure skating exhibition gala.

Over the weekend on February 20, the 16-year-old American skater performed an energetic programme to the girl group’s latest single ‘Loco’ at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing. For her routine, Liu also notably incorporated moves from the song’s original choreography.

The American athlete had been invited to perform at the Gala, which is usually reserved for medalists, despite placing seventh in the women’s figure skating event at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Liu, who did not have a routine prepared, reportedly pulled the performance together with the help of her fellow Olympians.

Liu’s performance to ‘Loco’ begins at the 19:05 mark. Watch below:

“MY FAVORITE GALA PROGRAM IVE EVER DONE AND I GOT TO SKATE TO ITZY?!!?!! this is actually insane. this is such a great way to end the olympics!!,” Liu later wrote on Instagram, adding that she “couldn’t be happier”.

ITZY later shared screenshots of Liu’s performance on their official Instagram account, as well as a link to the video, thanking Liu for performing to their song. “You were soooooo stunning,” they wrote, tagging the figure skater.

The girl group had dropped ‘Loco’ last September as the lead single of their first full-length album ‘Crazy In Love’, which had also included an English-language version of the song. ITZY later followed it up with a video for another track from the album, ‘Swipe’.

Last week, JYP Entertainment shared that ITZY members Lia and Yeji had tested positive for COVID-19. A third member, Chaeryeong was also diagnosed with the virus several days later. The news was the latest in a wave of infections affecting the South Korean entertainment industry, with several other idols and entertainers testing positive in recent weeks.