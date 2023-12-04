ITZY announce second studio album ‘Born to Be’, tease world tour

K-pop girl group ITZY have announced their upcoming second studio album ‘Born to Be’ and teased a new world tour.

When will IZTY’s sophomore album ‘Born to Be’ be released?

Today (December 6), ITZY dropped a promotion scheduler for their upcoming sophomore full-length album, titled ‘Born to Be’, plotting out the roll-out plans for the new record.

From December 11 to 15, the K-pop girl group will release concept photos and videos for the whole group and each active member, as well as one for the overall album.

Advertisement

From December 20 to 27, ITZY will release music videos for the solo songs that will be on ‘Born to Be’. This is with the exception of member Lia, who has been on a hiatus since September 2023 due to “extreme levels of anxiety”.

On December 29, the K-pop act will drop a concept photo and music video teaser for the pre-release track ‘Mr. Vampire’, before its released in full on January 2, 2024.

Meanwhile, ‘Born to Be’ and its title track ‘Untouchable’ will be released at 6pm KST.

What’s the tracklist for ‘Born to Be’?

ITZY have also released the tracklist for ‘Born to Be’, which will feature 10 songs. Half of the tracks on the record will be solo songs by the group’s members, including the previously released ‘Blossom’ by Lia.

The record will be led by the title track ‘Untouchable’, notably co-composed by Maria Marcus (Red Velvet‘s ‘Feel My Rhythm’) and Tobias Naslund (Choi Yena‘s ‘Wicked Love’), with lyrics by Bang Hye-hyun (aespa‘s ‘Drama’) and Lee Seu-ran (Nayeon‘s ‘Pop!’).

Advertisement

The other songs on ‘Born to Be’ are: ‘Born to Be’, ‘Mr. Vampire’, ‘Dyanmite’, ‘Crown On My Head’ (Yeji solo), ‘Run Away’ (Ryujin solo), ‘Mine’ (Chaeyeong solo), ‘Yet, But’ (Yuna solo) and ‘Escalator’.

What else do I need to know about ITZY’s ‘Born to Be’?

Aside from the promotion scheduler and tracklist, ITZY have also teased an upcoming 2024 world tour in support of the album.

In a teaser video on their YouTube channel, the K-pop girl group announced the first two dates of their tour. On February 24 and 25, IZTY will show concerts at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul, South Korea.

More information about their upcoming 2024 world tour is expected in the coming months.

‘Born to Be’ will come half a year after ITZY’s July 2023 mini-album, ‘Kill My Doubt’, which featured the single ‘Cake’. It will also be their second full-length record, following 2021’s ‘Crazy In Love’.