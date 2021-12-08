ITZY, ‘Squid Game’’s Heo Sung-tae to perform together at 2021 MAMA

K-pop girl group ITZY and Squid Game actor Heo Sung-tae are set to join forces at this year’s Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) show.

Earlier today (December 8), South Korean news outlet MBN reported that the quintet would be teaming up with Heo for a special performance. The 44-year-old actor had made his global breakthrough earlier this year after appearing in Netflix’s hit K-drama series Squid Game as villain Jang Deok-su.

Further details on the upcoming collaboration have yet to be revealed, but are expected in the coming days. The 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards show is set to broadcast live on December 11 at 6pm KST.

Advertisement

Other acts on the music awards ceremony’s star-studded performance line-up this year include Tomorrow X Together (TXT), aespa, NCT 127, NCT Dream, Stray Kids, ATEEZ, Brave Girls and ENHYPEN. Special appearances from British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and contestants from reality dance competition Street Woman Fighter are also expected

Additionally, the 2021 MAMA will see Produce 101 Season 2’s Wanna One reunite on stage for the first time in three years, as previously reported. “They will be preparing a special performance that will thrill music fans,” said MAMA representatives last month, per SBS News.

Yesterday (December 7), JTBC News also shared that singer Lee Hyori will be performing with all eight Street Woman Fighter dance crews for a special collaborative stage. “[MAMA host] Lee Hyori and all the members of the eight dance crews of Street Woman Fighter will be performing together in a special collaboration,” the show’s organisers said.