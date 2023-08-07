Hear ITZY’s Yeji cover Coldplay and BTS’ ‘My Universe’

ITZY leader Yeji has performed a charming rendition of Coldplay and BTS’ ‘My Universe’.

On the August 4 episode of KBS2 music talk show The Seasons: Choi Jung-hoon’s Night Park, K-pop girl group ITZY made a guest appearance to promote their new mini-album ‘Kill My Doubt’, which they released last week.

During the show’s talk segment, the group’s leader Yeji performed a short cover of Coldplay and BTS’ single ‘My Universe’, from the former’s 2021 album ‘Music of the Spheres’. Accompanied by a live band, the idol sang the first verse and chorus of the track.

“You, you are my universe / And I, just want to put you first / And you, you are my universe / And you make my world light up inside,” sings Yeji.

Elsewhere in the episode, bandmate Ryujin also performed London-based Danish-Japanese singer Mina Okabe’s ‘Every Second’ from her 2021 album ‘Better Days’, which she had previously covered on ITZY’s YouTube channel.

The girl group also performed the lead single ‘CAKE’ and pre-release track ‘Bet On Me’ from their new record, along with their 2022 summer single ‘Sneakers’.

Released last Monday (July 31), ITZY’s new record ‘Kill My Doubt’ is based on personal interviews with the group. “We all have different inner fears growing inside us, but [this album focuses] on eventually overcoming them,” said vocalist Lia in an interview with NME.

In other K-pop news, Big Hit Music has announced that Suga of BTS had officially begun the process for his upcoming military enlistment. This will make the rapper the third member of the boyband to enlist.