IU teases collaboration with DEAN on new album ‘LILAC’

A collaboration between IU and DEAN is set to appear on the former’s upcoming studio album ‘LILAC’.

On Wednesday (March 10), the K-pop soloist shared the tracklist for her new album, the highly anticipated follow-up to 2017’s ‘Palette’, which will arrive on March 25. The record will feature 10 songs either self-written or co-written by IU, including the previously released ‘Celebrity’.

It also includes a collaboration with DEAN. Titled ‘TROLL’, the song features writing credits from IU and DEAN, who also co-composed the track with Park Woo Sang and JUNNY.

Advertisement

Other contributors on IU’s new album include Ryan S. Jhun, Naul, WOOGIE, PENOMECO, AKMU’s Lee Chan Hyuk and PEEJAY. According to the tracklist, the album will feature two title tracks: ‘LILAC’ and ‘Coin’. See it here:

‘TROLL’ marks the first time IU and DEAN have collaborated officially. They had previously linked up three years ago during her Palette Tour, where DEAN appeared as a special guest to perform a joint stage with the singer. IU had also shown love to the R&B star by covering his 2017 hit, ‘Instagram’.

‘TROLL’ will be the first song from DEAN in a while. Last year, the singer teamed up with Rad Museum and Mokyo for ‘Breath’, and prior to that, he released the solo single ‘Howlin’ 404’ in 2019.

Advertisement

IU confirmed the title of her upcoming release earlier this month, after sharing several cryptic teasers on her social media. She first previewed her fifth solo album in January with the song ‘Celebrity’.

In a four-star review of the track, NME called it a “delectable synth-pop taster of IU’s upcoming fifth studio album”.