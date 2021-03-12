IU previews new single ‘Flu’ with teaser video

IU has given fans a sneak peek of ‘Flu’, a cut from her upcoming album ‘LILAC’, with a brand-new teaser video.

On March 11, the soloist shared a new teaser from her upcoming project. In the teaser, IU and her backup dancers showcase a snippet of the choreography to ‘Flu,’ before collapsing to the ground. Watch it here:

IU previously announced the date of her comeback with her fifth studio album, ‘LILAC,’ set to release on March 25. She previewed the upcoming release with the synth-pop track ‘Celebrity’ earlier this year.

Earlier this week, the South Korean singer revealed the tracklist for ‘LILAC’, which is set to include two title tracks: ‘LILAC’ and ‘Coin.’ The record also features K-R&B singer Dean on the song ‘TROLL,’ which he also co-wrote. Other contributors on IU’s new album include Ryan S. Jhun, Naul, WOOGIE, PENOMECO, AKMU’s Lee Chan Hyuk and PEEJAY.

The 10-track album will be the singer’s first studio album since 2017’s ‘Palette’, and her first project since her 2019 mini-album ’Love Poem,’ which featured the tracks ‘Above the Time’ and ‘Blueming’. Last year, she released the single ‘Eight’ featuring Suga of BTS.

In a December 2020 interview with GQ Korea, IU revealed that the upcoming album would an ode to the end of her twenties. “This is an album I wanted to make to say my goodbye greetings to those who have watched over my twenties, and to say thanks to those who will watch until the very end of it,” said the 27-year-old singer.