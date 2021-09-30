IU hints at new project with mysterious teaser

IU has shared a mysterious new teaser for a possible upcoming project.

On October 1 at midnight KST, the K-pop vocalist shared a dreamy image of dandelions and a strawberry moon, which typically refers to the last full moon of spring. On the photograph are the words, “meet again, when strawberry moon comes up”, which is signed off by IU.

It is currently unknown if the image is a teaser for new music from the soloist, who made her long-awaited comeback earlier this year. In March, IU returned with her fifth studio album ‘LILAC’, which included the lead singles ‘Celebrity’ and ‘Coin’, as well as the title track.

In a four-star review of the album, NME described the singer’s latest full-length effort as “a near-perfect, wide-ranging pop gem from K-pop’s darling”. “Nearly 13 years into her career, there’s no one in the K-pop scene who does it quite like IU or can match her level of artistic authenticity,” the review added.

Apart from releasing solo music this year, IU also contributed to AKMU’s collaborative album ‘Next Episode’, on the track ‘NAKKA’. She appeared on the LP alongside guests like Zion.T, Crush and Sam Kim.

IU also recently celebrated the 13th anniversary of her debut by donating ​​₩850million (roughly £523,000) worth of goods and supplies to various charities and organisations. According to her agency EDAM Entertainment, the singer had donated 1,000 pairs of New Balance sneakers and delivered 2,000 boxes of pizzas to children and teenagers living in shelters, and more.