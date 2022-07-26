IU hints at new project with teaser for ‘The Golden Hour’

South Korean singer-songwriter IU has shared a mysterious new teaser for something called ‘The Golden Hour’.

On July 26, the K-pop musician took to social media to share a teaser image for an upcoming project titled ‘The Golden Hour’. The new photo features IU leaping in the air in a long tulle skirt, and is accompanied by a caption reading “Coming Soon” and a hashtag with the phrase “under the orange sun” in Korean.

The singer has yet to share details on what exactly the project entails, though fans have made a connection between its title and lyrics from the chorus of her 2020 digital single ‘Eight’ featuring BTS’ Suga: “Under the orange sun / We’re dancing without a shadow / There’s no decided goodbye / Let’s meet in the beautiful memories / Forever young”.

IU’s last music release was her December 2021 special album ‘Pieces’, which comprised several unreleased songs from her previous albums. The album was preceded by the singer’s digital single ‘Strawberry Moon’, which was the follow-up to IU’s fifth studio album ‘LILAC’.

The musician recently starred in the film Broker alongside Parasite’s Song Kang-ho and The Silent Sea’s Bae Doo-na, helmed by famed Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda. When asked about new music in an interview for the film last month, IU shared that while she “was writing something”, but did not have “any immediate plans to carry it out”.

However, IU did give fans a hint about what fans can expect from her next release. “It would be my first project since I turned 30, so I want to do something that’s different from what I did in my 20s,” she noted.